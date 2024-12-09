17,034 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 140.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 6.5 %

Li-Cycle stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle Company Profile



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

