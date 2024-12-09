Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $261.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.17.

Shares of LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 273.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

