iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $118.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

