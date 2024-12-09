ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.43 on Monday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $668.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

