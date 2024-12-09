NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 74.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 236.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 271,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 43.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.99 on Monday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

