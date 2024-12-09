464 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $473.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.41 and its 200 day moving average is $427.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

