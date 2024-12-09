4,204 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

