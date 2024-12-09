KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $4,725,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 117,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $158.01 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

