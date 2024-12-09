Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 116,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,200.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

