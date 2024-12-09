Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,007 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $224.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.06. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

