Centiva Capital LP Invests $460,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TR opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.21. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

