6,923 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 607.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $8,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 86,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 44.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

