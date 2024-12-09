19,319 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 643.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 914,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMSC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

