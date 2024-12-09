Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

