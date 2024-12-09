Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,517 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Union by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 31.1% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WU opened at $10.80 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

