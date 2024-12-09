Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) COO Essex D. Mitchell Sells 24,856 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hologic stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

