Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells $3,863,200.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $3,863,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,155,941.85. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.71.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 187,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 291,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 452,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.