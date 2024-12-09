Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 86.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

