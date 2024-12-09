Centiva Capital LP Invests $464,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $558.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

