Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Sells 10,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total transaction of C$591,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$118.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$60.17 and a 12-month high of C$123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.