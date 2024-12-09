Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.8 %

EBR opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

