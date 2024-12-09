Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $61,596,164.91 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $61,596,164.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at $199,516,686.18. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $42.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

