iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 669.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

