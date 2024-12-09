PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $9,246,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,863,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,753,008.36. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

