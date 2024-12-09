Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,711 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

