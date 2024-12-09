Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $37,851,121.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $742.22 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
