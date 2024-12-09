Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $37,851,121.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $742.22 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.