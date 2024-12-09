Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Standex International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 132,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark increased their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SXI opened at $204.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $137.40 and a one year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

