Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells $2,592,889.92 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,592,889.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,693.28. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.00 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnite by 125.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,759 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $23,917,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $11,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $9,938,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 578,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

