AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director Jamil A. Tahir sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE opened at $22.20 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.