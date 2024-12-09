Centiva Capital LP Sells 644 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Koppers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 237.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 33.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

