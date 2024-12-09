World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $121.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

