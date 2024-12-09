Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $406,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.68 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

