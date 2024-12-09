Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $1,615,176.16 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,702.06. The trade was a 13.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saurabh Saha sold 299 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $5,450.77.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Shares of CNTA opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

