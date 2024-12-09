Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dynatrace stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

