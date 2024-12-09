Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 100,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $389.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $389.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

