Centiva Capital LP Cuts Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

