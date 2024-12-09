Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PRKS opened at $59.82 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. The trade was a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRKS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
