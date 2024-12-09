Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $455,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 30.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 266,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.