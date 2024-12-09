Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,524 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 850.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $81.01 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

