Centiva Capital LP Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LiveRamp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

