Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,421.24. This trade represents a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $742.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $896.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

