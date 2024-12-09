Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $6,555,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 21st, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $5,101,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.84, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

