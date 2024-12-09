Verition Fund Management LLC Has $898,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

STAG opened at $35.79 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

