Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,042,000 after buying an additional 5,036,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,592,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,455,000 after buying an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 288.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,966,000 after buying an additional 2,928,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

