Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 10,836 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 936.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Stock Down 1.4 %

Coursera stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

