Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harrow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Trading Up 5.1 %

HROW stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HROW. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.