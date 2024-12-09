Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $254.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.