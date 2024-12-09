Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,372 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 656,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 2.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

