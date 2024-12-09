Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

