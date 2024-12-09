Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,983 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 12,475.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,276 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

